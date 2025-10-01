Fall foliage map shows where colors are peaking in New England as summer weather returns

The latest fall foliage map shows where leaves are reaching peak color in New England as October arrives and summer-like weather prepares to make its return to the Boston area. Read below for the latest NEXT Weather forecast.

October may be the most quintessential New England month.

We've got it all. The forests come alive with a rolling wave of fall color from the northern mountains all the way down to the Cape. From the Blue Hills, to Mt. Monadnock, to the highest peaks in the Greens and Whites, the hiking is exceptional.

You can pick your own apples and pumpkins at literally hundreds of local farmstands, most serving a variety of delicious fall treats as well.

And the weather ... well, this is our specialty. Warm days and cool nights, deep blue skies, it is truly invigorating.

We've got a little something for everyone this October.

First frost in Massachusetts

The calendar flipped to October Tuesday night and right on cue, there was a noticeable chill in the air Wednesday morning.

Temperatures Wednesday will be 10-15 degrees cooler than Tuesday.

On Wednesday night, we'll see several suburbs drop into the 30s.

It doesn't have to be 32 degrees for frost to form. We can get patchy frost even with low temperatures in the mid/upper 30s.

Therefore, we expect some areas of frost to form early Thursday morning in some of the colder locations. Included in that list; the Berkshires, northern Worcester County, and perhaps even a few areas closer to 495 (northwest of Boston).

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Granted this is nothing all that unusual, we just haven't experienced anything this chilly yet this season.

The first frosts coming Wednesday night are essentially right on schedule.

Summer weather returns

Don't put the shorts away just yet.

The 80s are going to make a comeback this weekend. In fact, Boston may approach some record highs on Sunday and Monday.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Hitting 80 in early October isn't all that unusual but doing it over several days is rather noteworthy. The average final 80-degree day in Boston is Sept. 30 and the city only averages one day of 80+ in the month of October.

Fall foliage map

What does all this warm and dry weather mean for the fall foliage season? That gets a little complicated.

This mini cool stretch we are in now will certainly help to bring about a burst of color before this weekend.

However, the drought combined with some pests and fungus are making for a spotty season.

There are some areas with spectacular color while others seem to be struggling, showing rustier colors and a rapid leaf drop.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

If you're taking a road trip this weekend, we expect peak conditions in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont, the Notches and peaks in the White Mountains and also most of interior Maine. Another option, hit the beaches this weekend for one final time and save the foliage for Columbus weekend when the colors will be closer to home.

You can't go wrong.

New England peak foliage spots this weekend

Northeast Kingdom of Vermont up around Burke

Notches of northern New Hampshire and western White Mountains

Interior of Maine (Sunday River, Sugarloaf)

Swampy areas and wetlands

October changes

A final thought: our days are numbered. OK, that may be a bit dramatic, but October is a month of extreme change.

Over the course of the next 31 days, our landscape will be completely transformed from green to red to brown. The "stick season" of November will be here before you know it.

Not to mention, Daylight Saving Time ends Nov. 2. The sun will be setting before 6 p.m. starting Oct. 17 and at 4:36 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 2.

So get out and enjoy the next few weeks and soak up all that New England has to offer.