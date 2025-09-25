Get lost in a massive corn maze shaped as Minuteman at this Massachusetts farm

The smallest town in Southeastern Massachusetts is home to a big piece of American history and an even bigger corn maze.

The Sauchuk Farm, a 200-acre working farm, has grown into a destination for families over the years, but it was once home to Deborah Sampson, the first woman to officially take a bullet in the Revolutionary War.

About 80 percent of what is grown on the farm is sold on site or shared with other nearby farmers who come up short on crops.

"It felt like you were doing something useful for people—growing food. That sort of thing. I don't know if there's anything more important that you can possibly do," said owner Scott Sauchuk, who left his job in geophysics to open the farm.

Over the last 23 years, Sauchuk has planted pick-your-own pumpkin, blueberry, and strawberry fields, apple and peach orchards, and built out more than 50 family-friendly activities like rollerball, Skee-Ball, basketball, ziplining, apple shooting, a ropes course, and a large jumping pillow.

"The way I look at it, agritainment brings people to the farm and it helps you sell more of your product," said Sahuchuk.

Themed corn maze in Massachusetts

But the crown jewel of Sauchuk Farm is its seven-acre corn maze, which Scott designs himself each year. Some of his creations have gone viral, like a tribute to Big Papi and a 2017 maze shaped like Tom Brady.

"That was when Tom Brady was at the peak of his success here in New England—that was good timing," Sauchuk said. "We're planting in the spring, so it's always hard to know what's going to be relevant in the fall. That time it paid off."

The maze takes about an hour to get through if you follow the map. "Corn cops" patrol the field to help lost visitors either with hints or a full rescue.

This year's design celebrates Massachusetts' 250th anniversary with a Lexington Minuteman theme. And if getting lost in the corn isn't your style, then you can always cuddle with the goats. For Sauchuk, it all comes down to creating memories for families.

"To open this up and have people come with their kids here and have a good time that's rewarding and satisfying," he said.

For more information about the maze and farm, click here.