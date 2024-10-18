Fall foliage starting to peak in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Map shows where to find the best colors.

BOSTON - Fall foliage is starting to peak in Massachusetts, which means you won't have to drive too far north this weekend to see some spectacular colors.

In northern New England, they are now in "snowliage season." That's the beautiful time of year when the bright fall colors mix with the first snow on the mountaintops.

Jay Peak Resort

Fall foliage picture Loon Mountain

Fall foliage picture Stowe Mountain

You can probably tell from these pictures, foliage season is just about done in the mountains of northern New England. However, there are still lots of foliage "hot spots" to visit this weekend and many are now closer to Massachusetts.

Fall foliage tracker

Here are a few places where you will find peak or near peak color right now:

Take a drive up the seacoast of New Hampshire and Maine

Head up Route 3 or 93 into New Hampshire and explore the Lakes Region near Winnipesaukee

Hike Mount Monadnock in southwestern New Hampshire

Take a ride west down Route 2 and check out the Quabbin or Pioneer Valley area

In eastern Massachusetts, head out towards Route 495 in the Groton area

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Weekend weather forecast

The weather forecast literally could not be better. There will be sunshine from mountaintop to seashore all weekend long. Temperatures will be comfortable, in the upper 60s up north and low 70s in southern New England.

Finally, there will be very little wind. Truly no excuse not to get out and enjoy one of the best times of year here in New England!