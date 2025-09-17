Fall fun: Massachusetts destinations make USA Today lists of best apple orchards, corn mazes and festivals

Looking for fall fun in Massachusetts? USA Today released several nationwide rankings Wednesday based on readers' favorite autumn activities, and some local attractions made the list.

Massachusetts destinations appeared on rankings covering the best apple orchards in the country, the best corn mazes and the best fall festivals.

Best apple orchard

Red Apple Farm in Phillipston is No. 2 on the newspaper's ranking of the top apple orchards in all of America.

"Nestled along Massachusetts' scenic Route 2 with stunning views of Wachusett Mountain, Red Apple Farm offers a true, authentic New England family farm experience," USA Today writes.

Red Apple has its own "cidery" and taproom where visitors can enjoy fresh hard cider that's made right at the farm. More than 50 varieties of apples are grown at the orchard.

Red Apple Farm also has its own stand at the Boston Public Market, selling fruit, cider and other treats.

The top spot on the apple orchard list went to Lyman Orchards in Middlefield, Connecticut.

Best corn maze

USA Today also released its list of the best corn mazes in the country, and two are found in New England.

The Davis Mega Maze in Sterling was No. 6 on the ranking. The attraction features 8 acres of corn and 3 miles of winding paths.

The maze is known for its creative designs, with past editions featuring "Big Papi" David Ortiz, Albert Einstein and Willy Wonka. This year's theme is "Legend of the Lost Jungle."

The No. 1 maze on the list is found at the Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant, Maine.

Best fall festival

As the leaves change and the weather gets cooler, fall is also the perfect time for festivals. And on the USA Today list of best fall festivals, Applefest at Wachusett Mountain comes in sixth.

The event in Westminster happens to feature top-ranked orchard Red Apple Farm.

"You'll find over 100 local artisans at the Artist & Crafter Market, along with plenty of hot apple cider, fresh cider donuts, and apple soda at the Red Apple Farm stand," USA Today says. "Another compelling reason to attend is for the bird's-eye views of Massachusetts' fabled fall foliage - as crimson as those delicious apple treats."

This year, Applefest Weekend I is Oct. 18-19 and Weekend II is Oct. 25-26.