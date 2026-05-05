FAA employee from New Hampshire charged with threatening President Trump

A Nashua, New Hampshire man who works for the Federal Aviation Administration is charged with threatening President Trump.

Dean DelleChiaie, a 35-year-old FAA contractor who was working as a mechanical engineer, allegedly searched for the phrase "I am going to kill Donald John Trump" on his government-issued work computer in late January, the U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire alleges.

An affidavit from a Secret Service agent said he also looked up how to get a gun into a federal facility, previous assassination attempts against Mr. Trump, the percentage of the population that wants the president dead and countdown timers/clicks estimating when the president will die. Additionally, the affidavit said DelleChiaie also searched for details about the families of Vice President JD Vance and Defense Sec. Pete Hegseth.

FAA contacted Secret Service

The FAA's information technology department contacted the Secret Service after Dellechiaie asked to get his search history deleted, the affidavit said. The agency also suspended him from work because of the searches.

A Secret Service agent and a Nashua police officer interviewed DelleChiaie at his apartment on Feb. 3. He allegedly admitted to conducting the searches.

"DELLECHIAIE stated he realized he should not search these subjects and that it was crazy for him to do this on his work computer," the affidavit stated. "DELLECHIAIE expressed, in substance, that what motivated him to conduct these searches was that he upset with the current administration based on multiple subjects, including the election, presidential pardons, and the 'Epstein files.'"

Investigators said DelleChiaie told them "he had no interest in assassinations" and was depressed but had been seeing a therapist. He also said he owned guns.

Alleged threat sent to White House

Then on April 21, DelleChiaie is accused of using his personal email to contact the White House and threaten the president.

"I, Dean DelleChiaie, am going neutralize/kill you - Donald John Trump - because you decided to kill kids - and say that it was War - when in reality - it is terrorism," DelleChiaie allegedly wrote. "God knows your actions and where you belong."

DelleChiaie is charged with interstate communication of a threat against the president. He was arrested Monday and was set to appear in federal court Tuesday. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

WBZ-TV has reached out to the FAA and a lawyer for DelleChiaie for comment.