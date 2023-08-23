Watch CBS News
Sports

Ezekiel Elliott looking to compete for championship with Patriots

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Matt Light raffling off tickets to Pats-Eagles Week 1 and meet-and-greet with Tom Brady
Matt Light raffling off tickets to Pats-Eagles Week 1 and meet-and-greet with Tom Brady 01:41

BOSTON -- Ezekiel Elliott has been a member of the Patriots for a week. We've finally heard from the man.

Speaking with Patriots.com's Tamara Brown after Tuesday's practice session at Gillette Stadium, the veteran running back explained what drew him to sign with New England.

"Shoot, just going out there and competing for a championship," he replied.

The Patriots haven't quite been at a championship level for several years, going 25-25 since Tom Brady left, but the 28-year-old clearly sees some strong potential in this team.

That's in part due to Mac Jones, who helped woo Elliott when he made his visit to Foxboro last month.

"I mean Mac, he's a pro, man. He's a pro. He does everything like a pro," said Elliott. "I could tell just from going to dinner with him on my visit, and he's a great leader."

Elliott said the other appeal in New England involved the team's value of running backs in an effort to remain balanced on offense. But more than anything, he's excited to return to football after spending the spring and early summer waiting for his opportunity.

"It feels good," Elliott said. "Been at home for a while, so it feels good to get back to ball, get out there, get on the field and play the game I love."

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on August 23, 2023 / 7:35 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.