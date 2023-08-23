Ezekiel Elliott looking to compete for championship with Patriots

Matt Light raffling off tickets to Pats-Eagles Week 1 and meet-and-greet with Tom Brady

BOSTON -- Ezekiel Elliott has been a member of the Patriots for a week. We've finally heard from the man.

Speaking with Patriots.com's Tamara Brown after Tuesday's practice session at Gillette Stadium, the veteran running back explained what drew him to sign with New England.

"Shoot, just going out there and competing for a championship," he replied.

The Patriots haven't quite been at a championship level for several years, going 25-25 since Tom Brady left, but the 28-year-old clearly sees some strong potential in this team.

That's in part due to Mac Jones, who helped woo Elliott when he made his visit to Foxboro last month.

"I mean Mac, he's a pro, man. He's a pro. He does everything like a pro," said Elliott. "I could tell just from going to dinner with him on my visit, and he's a great leader."

Zeke is finally in Foxboro.



1-on-1 with @EzekielElliott. pic.twitter.com/XxKyWVH9b2 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 23, 2023

Elliott said the other appeal in New England involved the team's value of running backs in an effort to remain balanced on offense. But more than anything, he's excited to return to football after spending the spring and early summer waiting for his opportunity.

"It feels good," Elliott said. "Been at home for a while, so it feels good to get back to ball, get out there, get on the field and play the game I love."