Extension talks between Celtics, Jaylen Brown described as "fragile"

BOSTON -- Jaylen Brown became eligible for a supermax extension on July 1. As of midday on July 5, he's yet to sign it.

While that alone is not cause for concern, it is nevertheless noteworthy that with Anthony Edwards, Domantas Sabonis and Tyrese Haliburton signing their big extensions this week, the Celtics have yet to complete a deal with Brown.

Speaking earlier this week, ESPN's Brian Windhorst described the negotiations as "fragile." He indicated the Celtics likely want to resolve all of their remaining business -- potentially trading Malcolm Brogdon, coming to a decision on Grant Williams, etc. -- before inking this massive extension.

When asked why he used the word fragile, Windhorst indicated there are some intricacies with such a deal.

"Well, I just think it'll get done. But you know, he's eligible for up to 35 percent of the salary cap, but he doesn't have to get that. The Celtics can negotiate on that, they can negotiate on the player option, they can negotiate on several things," Windhorst said on ESPN. "So it's not as simple as saying, 'Jaylen, here's your contract. Sign it or not.' There are aspects within the deal that you've gotta negotiate, and until it's done, it's not done."

Whether intentional or not, Windhorst said the deal could be for five years and $270 million. In fact, Brown is eligible for up to $295 million on the extension.

The Athletic's Jared Weiss reported that the Celtics plan to resolve Brown's situation after getting a resolution on Grant Williams. Additionally, Weiss reported that negotiating parties from the Celtics and Brown's camp will head to the Las Vegas Summer League, with discussions "expected to pick up steam soon." Weiss explained some potential incentives that the Celtics may include in the extension, while seemingly indicating that Brown may not be overly eager to have those incentives in the deal.

However it shakes out, this figures to be a big week -- both for the future of Brown himself as well as the Celtics organization.