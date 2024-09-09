Experts debunk some viral sleep trends

BOSTON - It's estimated more than a third of Americans have tried one of this year's viral sleep trends, but do they work?

Healthline experts are debunking some of these social media trends and offering alternative advice.

"Bed rotting"

Let's start with "bed rotting" where people spend extended periods of time in bed. Too much time in bed can have negative effects on sleep, mood, metabolic health, and stamina. So instead of lying around in bed, try meditation, yoga, reading a book, or spending time in nature to restore your mind and spirit.

"Sleepy girl mocktail"

Next, some influencers recommend a "sleepy girl mocktail" made with cherry juice, magnesium powder, and sparkling water. Magnesium can aid sleep but depending on the type and the dose, it can cause stomach upset and diarrhea. So, talk to your doctor about magnesium formulations or other supplement alternatives that might help you sleep.

90-minute sleep increments

And then there's the recommendation to sleep in 90-minute increments which tries to recreate the natural 90 to 120-minute sleep cycle. But this doesn't work consistently and can be disruptive to sleep. So instead, focus on a regular sleep schedule aiming for 7 to 9 hours of sleep a night.