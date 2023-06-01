It Happens Here: Everyday Cafe in Weymouth thrives thanks to loyal customers

WEYMOUTH - A coffee shop sandwiched between two giant competitors on Route 3A in Weymouth has made a name for itself with its' loyal customers.

The Everyday Cafe is the little coffee shop with a big heart.

"Everyday Cafe is a subliminal message to have everybody come here every day," owner Kerrie Doherty told WBZ-TV.

Ten years ago, Doherty set out on an impossible mission -- open a coffee shop between two Dunkin' Donuts, each less than a half-mile away.

"It was kind of like, OK, here we go. If we fail, we fail," she said.

Fortunately, they did not. They have two locations now, this one and another in Quincy, partly by distinguishing themselves from the big guys.

"We don't have anything that we're freezing, or our egg sandwiches are fresh eggs," she explained. "We get our muffins and baked products from Fratelli's Bakery."

They also have a double drive-through with no intercom. Doherty wants face-to-face interactions. It's what she says makes Everyday Cafe special.

"Honestly, I really think it's the relationship that the staff has with our customers," she told WBZ. "I call it the "Cheers" of coffee because everybody really does know their customers."

Now it's become a family affair with Doherty's daughter now helping out.

"The workers show up, cover for people. They're just the best. They really make it the place that it is," she said.

But it hasn't been easy competing with the coffee giants, especially given inflation.

"I've got products that have gone up 30, 50 percent; coffee has gone through the roof," Doherty said. "It's been a true struggle to stay afloat."

Despite that, she has managed to keep prices lower than their competitors and doesn't plan to stop anytime soon.

"There are so many times I'll pull away from this building and think, 'How lucky am I?'," Doherty said.

Everyday Café is very involved in the community, supporting local youth sports teams and charity events. And if you're going to the beach, grab a pail from them.

