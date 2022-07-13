One Eversource worker badly burned in manhole explosion

BOSTON - Two Eversource workers are still in the hospital after Tuesday's manhole explosion in Boston while local, state and federal investigators are investigating the cause of the explosion.

"Just screaming, like it came from a horror movie. He was screaming," said Jose Rosario, who saw the black smoke and saw two workers running out of the manhole. "I was so in shock that I was emotional. I almost started crying when my mother, explaining to her what just happened, what I saw."

Our thoughts are with our two employees being treated for injuries following an incident that occurred while they were working on underground equipment in downtown Boston. As we continue to investigate, we’re focused on their well-being and providing the support that they need. — Eversource MA (@EversourceMA) July 13, 2022

A crew was performing routine maintenance on a piece of underground equipment when the explosion happened on Bowdoin Street near the Massachusetts State House on Tuesday evening. Two men were in the manhole, and one of them was very badly burned.

Both workers were taken to Mass General Hospital. One has severe burns from the equipment flash, and the other is being treated for smoke inhalation.

"They were performing regular routine maintenance. They do it all the time. There was some malfunction with mechanical equipment that caused the explosion. They're very skilled workers; they know what they're doing," said Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke.

Fire officials said there were more explosions after the workers got out.

This manhole explosion follows two in the financial district last month that injured a woman walking on the sidewalk.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said these incidents are unacceptable. "Worksite safety cannot be a question in the city Boston," Wu said. "We're going to get to the bottom of what happened here and make sure in large worksites and small ones, whatever the situation is, the city of Boston can be on top of safety needs that need to come first."

Eversource said in a Tweet that the company's thoughts are with the men. "We're focused on supporting them and their families and ask that their privacy is respected." The company said its investigating the incident.