2 Eversource workers taken to hospital after manhole explosion in Boston
BOSTON – Firefighters responded to a manhole explosion on Bowdoin Street in Boston Tuesday. It happened near the Massachusetts State House.
Boston EMS said two Eversource workers were transported to Mass General Hospital.
Eversource vans were parked on the street and cones were blocking off the area around the manhole.
State Police said motorists and pedestrians should expect detours in the area.
No other information has been released.
