Watch CBS News
Local News

2 Eversource workers taken to hospital after manhole explosion in Boston

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Boston firefighters respond to manhole explosion
Boston firefighters respond to manhole explosion 00:59

BOSTON – Firefighters responded to a manhole explosion on Bowdoin Street in Boston Tuesday. It happened near the Massachusetts State House.

Boston EMS said two Eversource workers were transported to Mass General Hospital.

Eversource vans were parked on the street and cones were blocking off the area around the manhole. 

State Police said motorists and pedestrians should expect detours in the area.

No other information has been released. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on July 12, 2022 / 6:34 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.