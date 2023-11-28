Eversource looks to recover millions of dollars in 2022 storm damage costs

Eversource seeks $60 million in help to pay for 2022 storms in Massachusetts

BOSTON - Eversource is looking to be paid back millions of dollars for damage, repairs and preparations for a series of storms in 2022.

The utility company said in a filing it is seeking over $60 million for its response to 11 major storms last year. The Newburyport News reports that the money would come from a storm fund that is paid for by a surcharge on customer bills.

"Each of the 2022 Storm Events resulted in multiple outages and many resulted in substantial damage to the Company's distribution system," Eversource executives testified.

The 11 storms cited by Eversource in 2022 were:

January 14 wind/snow storm

January 17 winter storm

February 17 winter storm

February 25 snow storm

March 12 wind storm

April 19 nor'easter wind storm

July 19-25 heat event

August heat and thunderstorm event

October 13-14 wind storm

Tropical Storm Nicole

November 30 wind event

The July heat wave costs totaled more than $12 million, Eversource said. During that summer, Boston recorded its hottest 30-day stretch in history, and utilities asked customers to reduce their energy usage.

State regulators will still need to approve Eversource's request.