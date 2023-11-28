Eversource looks to recover millions of dollars in 2022 storm damage costs
BOSTON - Eversource is looking to be paid back millions of dollars for damage, repairs and preparations for a series of storms in 2022.
The utility company said in a filing it is seeking over $60 million for its response to 11 major storms last year. The Newburyport News reports that the money would come from a storm fund that is paid for by a surcharge on customer bills.
"Each of the 2022 Storm Events resulted in multiple outages and many resulted in substantial damage to the Company's distribution system," Eversource executives testified.
The 11 storms cited by Eversource in 2022 were:
- January 14 wind/snow storm
- January 17 winter storm
- February 17 winter storm
- February 25 snow storm
- March 12 wind storm
- April 19 nor'easter wind storm
- July 19-25 heat event
- August heat and thunderstorm event
- October 13-14 wind storm
- Tropical Storm Nicole
- November 30 wind event
The July heat wave costs totaled more than $12 million, Eversource said. During that summer, Boston recorded its hottest 30-day stretch in history, and utilities asked customers to reduce their energy usage.
State regulators will still need to approve Eversource's request.
