Watch CBS News
Local News

Heat wave grips New England as utilities ask customers to reduce usage

By Juli McDonald

/ CBS Boston

Heat wave grips New England as utilities ask customers to reduce usage
Heat wave grips New England as utilities ask customers to reduce usage 01:36

FOXBORO - Another day, another scorcher. And with no immediate end in sight, Eversource is nicely asking neighbors to go easy. 

"The good news is there is sufficient supply in the region for that increased demand, but there is always the chance there could be equipment that overheats and whatnot when there is that increased load on the system," explained Chris McKinnon for Eversource. 

Eversource crews did respond to multiple outages and restored power to 40,000 customers across the state within the last 24 hours. They're asking customers to reduce usage between 2-7pm, by turning up the AC and avoiding appliances like laundry. 

No AC? No problem in Foxboro. Despite the toasty temperatures, it was still all smiles skipping into The Weeknd concert. 

"I feel like they're not letting the heat get them down. Everyone still seems pretty excited," a fan said. 

"Everybody was real excited. Nobody seemed exhausted or anything. Traffic was crazy," another added. 

Fans arrived in high spirits - some even committing to costume. 

But for those who spent hours working the event, they sure earned their pay. 

"It was nice when there were clouds. As soon they cleared away it went up a hundred degrees it felt like," a vendor described.

Juli McDonald
McDonald-2022.jpg

Juli McDonald is a general assignment reporter for WBZ-TV.

First published on July 21, 2022 / 11:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.