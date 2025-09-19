Eversource customers worried about rising gas bills this winter. What's driving the increase

Starting Nov. 1, utility company Eversource says gas bills could rise by as much as 13% to 17% compared to last winter, raising concerns for many residents.

The announcement comes as a blow for people like Nancy, a Somerville resident who shared concerns with WBZ back in January regarding her skyrocketing gas bill. "I thought I was seeing things," she said. "I thought it was sent to the wrong address."

Nancy's gas supply charges had more than doubled, and delivery charges almost tripled.

Fast-forward nine months, her concerns are the same. "Here we are, and I still have the same old folder, and not much has changed," she said. "It's not even cold yet, but I'm already worried, and I'm sure other people are worried as well."

Why rates are increasing

Eversource spokesman William Hinkle told WBZ, "We understand that any rate increase can be frustrating and challenging."

He says the rise in cost is due to fluctuating gas prices, maintenance costs for infrastructure, and funding public benefits which includes energy efficiency programs and help for low-income customers.

Elijah DeSousa, founder of Citizens Against Eversource, said the change will disproportionately impact vulnerable groups like elderly people. "They're making decisions between keeping their house at 55 degrees and wearing three jackets or being able to afford their medication," he said.

According to Eversource, bills will ultimately depend on usage and how cold it gets this winter. "If we return to a more typical winter, and usage falls back in line with historic averages, we estimate that our customers' bills will be slightly lower or stable," Hinkle said.

But for Nancy, as winter slowly approaches, the fear remains. "I would think if it's a really bad winter, that could be doubled, that could be tripled," she said. "Who knows what it could be."