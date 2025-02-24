Eversource proposes 10% cut to Massachusetts gas bills for March and April

Eversource says it will temporarily cut gas bills by 10% in Massachusetts

Eversource says it wants to decrease gas bills by 10% for Massachusetts customers in March and April.

10% delivery fee cut

On Monday, Eversource filed the counterproposal in response to the state's Department of Public Utilities request that energy companies cut gas rates by 5%.

The DPU requested the cuts in February after Gov. Maura Healey and Attorney General Andrea Campbell both demanded the agency and gas companies offer a 5% rate cut for sky-high heating bills fueled by delivery fees. The request sent by the DPU said companies could recoup the costs in the warmer months - with interest.

In its filing, the company said the proposal, which revises the Local Distribution Adjustment Factor, "is designed to provide bill relief to customers who are experiencing a challenging combination of increased supply costs, the recovery of energy program costs and cold-winter temperatures."

How much will customers save?

Eversource said the proposal should decrease the average residential bill by 10.3%, or $33.75 in March, and 10.1%, or $19.71 in April.

If the DPU approves the proposal, customers will see a reduction in the local distribution adjustment charge on their bills, which includes energy efficiency programs.

However, Eversource is deferring the charges to off-peak months but said the company will absorb the additional carrying costs of the plan. It will recoup the money from customers over the spring, summer and fall months. There is no word on what other gas companies plan to do.

Both Eversource and National Grid said they have resources to help families manage their bills like payment plans and financial assistance.

Why are gas bills so high?

On November 1, the state's Department of Public Utilities approved a winter price hike for National Grid and Eversource. National Grid was approved for an 11 to 13% increase. For Eversource, the approved spike was 25 to 30%.

As WBZ-TV reporter David Wade found, while gas prices have has slight increases, delivery charges have jumped by 27%. For the average customer, the delivery fee is $240, which is twice as much as the supply.

Additionally, a portion of customers' gas bills goes to Mass Save, which provides thousands of dollars in incentives for energy-efficiency improvements. The average Eversource customer now pays about $80 per month for that initiative. That's up 92% from 2023.