Video shows woman dumping rocks on cars in Everett

EVERETT - A woman was caught on camera dumping handfuls upon handfuls of rocks into the windshield wiper well of two cars on Hancock Park in Everett.

"I was pissed. I was really mad. It's a person doing this to two vehicles. She is probably going to continue this behavior. You don't just stop doing this," said Jim Reilly, the boyfriend of one of the victims.

In the video, a woman can be seen scooping up handfuls of rocks from nearby landscaping and dumping them onto the cars. "I couldn't believe it," Reilly said. "She did it for a good minute."

Video from a doorbell camera shows a woman dumping rocks onto cars in Everett. CBS Boston

Reilly says his girlfriend typically parks in front of a property on Hancock Park. The people who live at that address also had their car impacted by the same rock dumping.

"You could do a lot of damage"

"We don't know anyone in that neighborhood that would be upset about her vehicle being in front of the house," said Reilly. "You could dent. You could chip the paint. You could get the rocks into the engine area that start bouncing around. You could put on the windshield wipers and scratch the windshield you could do a lot of damage. They were rocks!"

His girlfriend's son is a mechanic. He had to meticulously open the hood and remove the rocks to prevent damage to the vehicle. Reilly and his girlfriend alerted Everett police and showed them the video; however an official report was not filed because no insurance claim was made.