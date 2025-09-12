"Fear and uncertainty" after ICE raids lead Massachusetts city to cancel Hispanic cultural festival

The city of Everett, Massachusetts says it is canceling its upcoming Hispanic Heritage Month festival due to concerns about potential Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids.

The fourth annual Fiesta Del Rio scheduled for Sept. 20 at Rivergreen Park was set to highlight Hispanic-owned businesses, organizations and cultural programs in Everett.

"We know how much this event means to our city. It's a celebration of culture, music, food and togetherness," the city said in social media posts. "But with the recent ICE raids in our region, many of our friends and neighbors are feeling fear and uncertainty."

Earlier this month, ICE began targeting Massachusetts with another immigration crackdown called "Patriot 2.0." The Justice Department has sued neighboring Boston over its "sanctuary city" policies and the city's refusal to cooperate with immigration enforcement.

"We believe it would not be right to hold a celebration at a time when members of our community may not feel safe attending," the city of Everett said.

Homeland Security said the operation would "target the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens" in the state. But advocates for immigrant groups have said that the people they serve are scared.

"People are terrified, everybody is terrified. I think they are worried they can be picked up for no reason," Jeff Theilman, the president and CEO of International Institute of New England, told WBZ-TV.

The city of Everett said, "We remain committed to celebrating our city's diversity in the future, and we will look for other ways to come together as one community."