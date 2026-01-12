Families displaced after car smashes into 3 homes in Everett, Massachusetts

A driver in Everett, Massachusetts hit a speed bump on Glendale Street and smashed into three homes early Sunday morning. Neighbors say the driver was thrown from the vehicle and walked away.

"The speed the guy was going is insane. He went over a speed bump up there, and I think it kind of lifted him off the ground a little," said Ted Milley, a neighbor whose porch was destroyed in the crash. "The vehicle toppled, threw him out of the car, and he was standing straight up beside the car. Without pause, he walked around the car and stood there shaking his head."

"We looked out and the guy was walking around totally fine," said Lindsay Dodge, another stunned neighbor. "He was walking around taking pictures and videos of it."

Driver said brakes didn't work

According to police reports, the driver told them he tried to put his foot on the brake, but that the brakes didn't work. The report says police were eventually shown surveillance video of the crash and saw the rate of speed he was driving. They also watched as he went airborne. The driver was cited and is expected to get a criminal complaint for endangered driving.

A car crashed into several homes on Glendale Street in Everett, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

"I feel something boom! I said what is going on?" said Miraem Nyota, a neighbor who awoke to the accident and whose fence was smashed through. "From today I learned if you come out, look both ways before you come out, because in this area the cars are fast like a highway."

The damage spanned three different properties. A fence was first destroyed, then a building's porch was smashed through. The car eventually collided with a third home. That property is now deemed uninhabitable by the city, but power crews are working on it.

"We had to cut the power. We are out of power. The front two doors aren't opening because I think the house is shifting," said Raj Gurung of his foundation. His family was inside at the time. "They are so traumatized to what happened, the noise, the house is shaking," he said.

Gurung is unsure when they will be able to live in the home again. He owns the home and lives on the second floor and has tenants that live on the first floor. That family has also been displaced for the time being.