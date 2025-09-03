Many windows at Boston high school remain boarded up from construction project as class begins

The English High School in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood remains partially under construction as it undergoes window replacements across the building. It means, when students come back to school on Thursday they will be met with boarded up windows on large parts of the building.

"A post-apocalyptic feeling, a little bit as well, I would say," joked Peter Fitzgerald, who has nephews in the school district. "I think things will expedite now that kids are going back to school. I wouldn't be thrilled to see them going back to school, first day, first week, with no light, no windows and things like that."

The more than $11 million window replacement project is part of the Massachusetts School Building Authority's accelerated repair program. To be eligible, the windows have to be more than 30 years old.

"They have done some progress on the top floors, but I didn't notice until just now that the bottom floors are now boarded up," said Brendan Chapman, a neighbor who has seen the work begin for weeks while wondering when it will be done, "I just assumed that they would have started it sooner than just waited for this to happen. Why isn't it done yet?"

We reached out to the Superintendent of the Boston Public School district to ask about a completion date, but we have yet to get a response from the district.

As for the Boston Teachers Union, their President Erik Berg said in a statement, "We're pleased that BPS is investing in our school buildings. New operable windows are better for our students and staff and this upgrade will bring better learning conditions for our students and better working conditions for our staff."