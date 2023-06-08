Trial begins for Emanuel Lopes, accused of killing Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna, bystander Vera Adams

DEDHAM - The trial for Emanuel Lopes, the man accused of killing Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna and an innocent bystander, begins Thursday.

Opening statements will be presented at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham.

Lopes, 24, faces eleven charges, including two counts of murder in the horrific attack nearly five years ago. He faces two life sentences if found guilty.

Police say Lopes was throwing rocks at a home in Weymouth on July 15, 2018 when he was confronted by Officer Chesna. That's when Lopes hit Chesna in the head with a rock. Prosecutors said Lopes used two hands over his head to throw the rock the size of half a basketball at Chesna, who then fell to the ground.

Officer Michael Chesna Weymouth Police

Lopes then took the officer's gun and repeatedly shot him, investigators said. According to a police report, Chesna was shot five times in the head and five times in the torso and legs.

Another officer who had arrived at the scene shot Lopes in the leg. Lopes then ran off and fired shots into a nearby home, intentionally killing 77-year-old Vera Adams, police said, before he was arrested.

Vera Adams Photo credit: Arlene Vieria

Lopes had a history with Weymouth Police. He was out on bail and on pre-trial probation at the time of the shootings, and even though he didn't show up for a court-ordered drug test in February 2018 and failed a drug test that April, his bail wasn't revoked and he was allowed to stay on the street.