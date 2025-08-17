Elizabeth Warren criticizes President Trump, saying he's failed to lower costs for Americans

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is criticizing President Donald Trump for promising to lower costs for Americans, a promise she said he's failed to keep.

Warren made the comments during the second part of her one-on-one interview with WBZ-TV.

President Trump not lowering costs, Warren says

"I'm going to go with Donald Trump's own view, and that is he promised to lower costs on day one," Warren said. "That was his statement over and over and over, every rally, lots of ads, and when he was interviewed shortly after the election, he said, 'Reason I won was because I promised to lower costs on day one.' "

Warren claimed Trump has failed to keep that promise so far, and sees opportunity for her party there. Warren cited rising costs of of housing, health care, groceries, and utilities.

"In other words, Donald Trump not only hasn't delivered on the promise to lower cost, what we're seeing is that costs are up, up, up. Democrats are the ones who, both traditionally and at this moment, are fighting for affordability," she said. "We don't think 17 million Americans ought to lose their health care. We do think there ought to be more push to get more housing for people, and we are the ones who should be there, who will be there to make that affordability argument."

Warren calls for more Pre-K seats

Warren points to Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's emphasis on creating more pre-kindergarten seats as a piece of the affordability puzzle.

"That's something momma and daddy don't have to pay for," Warren said. "Every time you create these opportunities, sure, you pay for them through taxes. But you have more mamas and more daddies who can go to work. You have more people who say, you know, I'm not sitting home. I can actually get out there and have a job and pay my fair share of the tax."

Warren said she believes billionaires should be paying their fair share of the taxes.

Elizabeth Warren on Zohran Mamdani

And fresh off her enthusiastic endorsement of Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani's candidacy for mayor of New York City, Warren defended his controversial proposal to open five publicly-owned grocery store that would sell goods at a discount to struggling city residents.

"Keep in mind, there are in New York City entire food deserts, places where about the only place you can buy food are the equivalent of little corner grocery stores ... Fruits and vegetables, lower prices are just not available ... It's been tried in other cities... [with the] same kind of conditions [and] they've actually worked," Warren said. "And keep in mind, this is what we do also with military. This is what PXes are about, right? So the idea is to say, 'I'm going to get out there and do what I can to actually lower costs for families.' I think people are tired of hearing there's nothing we can do, or the billionaires wouldn't like it and don't want to have to pay more in taxes. I think part of the answer is, no, you get out there and you try these things."

Warren also discussed a bipartisan plan she supports to jump-start affordable housing construction in the interview.

