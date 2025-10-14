Mass. governor promises review of line items on utility bills to rein in energy costs

On Tuesday, Governor Maura Healey announced that she has directed the Department of Public Utilities to conduct a detailed review of every line item on consumer utility bills. The goal, she said, is to ensure that all charges are accurate, necessary and justified.

"Every dollar has to be justified. If there isn't a real customer benefit there, it should come off of the bill," Healey said.

What's on customers' electric bills?

As temperatures begin to drop across Massachusetts, South Boston resident Helen Skulski said her anxiety is climbing just as fast as her utility bills.

"It's going to be a costly winter at the rate we're going," Skulski said.

Skulski has been bracing for higher energy costs and working with the grassroots group Citizens Against Eversource to push for changes to state utility billing practices. She says some of the charges on her electric bill make little sense.

"Energy efficiency charge - what the heck does that mean? Electric vehicle charge - I don't even have an electric vehicle," she said while reviewing her latest statement.

Energy companies say they're not responsible for high prices

An Eversource spokesperson said the utility company only has control over the infrastructure and maintenance fees on bills.

"We are laser-focused on affordability for our customers as we work every day to ensure we safely and reliably deliver the essential electric, heat and energy services our customers need," the company said in a statement.

National Grid also said it was dedicated to safe and affordable energy as well as infrastructure investment, adding, "We welcome the Healey-Driscoll Administration's call for the Department of Public Utilities to review all mandated charges on our customers' bills and will continue to collaborate on practical solutions and use every tool within our control to manage costs, ease short-term pressures and contain costs over time."

Governor hopes to bring relief from high energy bills

The governor said she hopes this new effort will bring additional relief as households and businesses prepare for another expensive winter.

"I know our families and our businesses need relief, and that's what I am looking to provide," she said.

Skulski welcomed the move, saying she hopes the review leads to real savings for customers.

"I hope it's going to help reduce some of these charges and the total expenses for people," she said. "I mean, something has to be done. I mean, it's ridiculous."

The Department of Public Utilities has been directed to begin the review immediately. Skulski and others in her advocacy group say they're hopeful consumers will see the impact before the coldest months arrive.

