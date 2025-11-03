Election Day is Tuesday for 55 cities and towns in Massachusetts. Here's what's on the ballot.

Tuesday, Nov. 4 is Election Day for 55 cities and towns across Massachusetts.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at most locations. Click here to find your polling place.

Here's a look at what's on the ballot in some notable municipal elections.

Boston election

Mayor Michelle Wu is unopposed in her bid for a second term after winning big in the preliminary election over Josh Kraft, who then dropped out of the race

Incumbent city councilors-at-large Erin Murphy, Henry Santana, Ruthzee Louijeune and Julia Mejia are running for re-election, while former City Council Frank Baker is trying to make a comeback.

In District 7, Rev. Miniard Culpepper and Said "Coach" Ahmed are running for the seat vacated by former Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson, who pleaded guilty to public corruption charges.

Somerville mayor's race

Incumbent Somerville Mayor Katjana Ballantyne ran for re-election, but did not advance past the preliminary stage. Two city councilors, Democratic socialist Willie Burnley Jr. and Jake Wilson are facing off. According to Axios Boston, Burnley Jr. would be Somerville's first Black, openly queer and polyamorous mayor.

Everett mayoral election

Carlo DeMaria has been the mayor of Everett since 2008. He is running against City Councilor Robert Van Campen, who has highlighted an Inspector General report that said DeMaria was improperly paid $180,000 in "longevity payments." DeMaria has said he was entitled to receive annual salary adjustments.

Lawrence election

Incumbent Brian De Pena is facing off against Juan "Manny" Gonzalez in the mayor's race.

Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin's office said it will be monitoring the election after "numerous complaints" about absentee ballot applications.

Brockton race for mayor

Brockton voters will make history by electing City Councilor Jean Bradley Derenoncourt or City Councilor Moises Rodrigues as the city's first mayor of color.

Melrose override

Melrose residents are voting on three override options to fund city and school services, ranging between $9.3 million and $13.5 million. Property taxes would increase on average between $948 and $1,374 for homeowners. The highest dollar amount that receives a majority of votes would take effect.

Where elections are happening in Massachusetts

Below are the cities and towns holding elections on Tuesday, according to the secretary of the Commonwealth: