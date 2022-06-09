Elderly residents at Boston apartment building gather to cheer on Celtics in NBA Finals

Elderly residents gather at Boston apartment building to cheer on Celtics in NBA Finals

BOSTON - The crowd at TD Garden was loud and enthusiastic during the Celtics Game 3 win over the Golden State Warriors in NBA Finals.

Just steps away, don't expect things to be any different inside the Amy Lowell Apartments.

"We just laugh and cheer and yell and scream and holler and it gets wild. It gets loud. We're afraid to wake up some of the neighbors," said resident Domingo Cintron Jr.

Every game, Cintron Jr. and a group of residents gather around the TV to cheer on their beloved Celtics.

"It's cheerful, it's happy and we're all rooting for our hometown," said resident Carolyn Walker.

"It's beautiful because we have people from all ages here. Some in their 90s, some in their 80s, some in their 70s," said Cintron Jr.

When WBZ-TV asked Michael Martin who gets the loudest during the games, with no hesitation he pointed to Mary Renaccio.

"We're going to win it. We're going to win it. Big, Big, Big," said Renaccio.

The late start times? Not an issue for this crew.

"Especially if they're falling asleep, I give them the 'HEY, HEY, HEY,' and they wake up," said Tony Mercado.

"I watched the game last night. I didn't sleep all night. I was so excited they won. It was a marvelous, marvelous game," said Rose Marie Armenio.

No matter what happens in the game, the feeling of being a team is a win for the residents.

"Otherwise, we'd be alone in our apartments and that's kind of sad sometimes. So it's good for us to get together and come around and be with each other, and that's so much fun," said Cintron Jr.

The group watches all Boston sports -- Patriots, Red Sox, and Bruins included -- and it's always loud in here, and they're always into it. But they say during this Celtics playoff run, the mood in here is definitely heightened.

"They're avid sports fans of Boston, and if you come down, they will tell you to be quiet [because] they're watching the game," said Patricia Lane, area manager for Amy Lowell Apartments.

That is of course, unless you're cheering with them.