Eight victims of Hingham Apple store crash still hospitalized at South Shore Hospital

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TV

WEYMOUTH -- Eight victims of the car crash at the Apple store in Hingham are still being treated at South Shore Hospital Tuesday night.

"Many of us live in this community and so it does touch home," said Dr. William Tollefsen, the Medical Director of Emergency Medical Services and Mobile Integrated Health at South Shore Health.

He responded to the scene of the deadly crash.

"Being able to work in that environment is pretty surreal, particularly in a place that I've been a customer," said Tollefsen.

It's a day staff at South Shore Hospital won't soon forget, but say they were prepared for.

"Yesterday, everybody went into the mode of preparing for and caring for patients as they arrived," said Dr. Jason Tracy, the Chief Of Emergency Medicine at South Shore Hospital.

Of the eight patients still in the hospital, two are in the intensive care unit, and six others are being treated on other floors of the hospital.

"Seventeen of those patients arrived in 47 minutes. Five of them were in extreme critical nature," said Tracy.

He said most of those injuries were "quite significant" and ranged from what he described as: "pretty significant head injuries," to orthopedic injuries, pulmonary injuries, and chest trauma.

"There's a long road to recovery for many of the patients who are in our facility," but all of the victims being treated at South Shore Hospital are expected to survive, Tracy said.

"Everybody responded exactly as they were supposed to and when you're in the middle of a well-oiled machine like that, it can be very satisfying," said Dr. Frederick Millham, the Chief of Surgery at South Shore Hospital.

There are also two patients who were transferred to Boston for treatment yesterday, but they were unable to give us an update on their conditions this evening.