Efton Chism continued his strong push to make Patriots roster

Undrafted rookie receiver Efton Chism III continued his strong push to make the New England Patriots on Saturday with another solid effort in the team's preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings. Chism shed tackles in bunches and found the end zone for a second straight week for the Patriots.

Chism had a number of big plays as he shred the Minnesota defense in the first half Saturday, finishing the half with a team-high six receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown.

That included his 12-yard touchdown, where Chism shed three tackles on his way to the end zone to give the Patriots a 14-0 lead. The Minnesota defense didn't have a chance against the 5-foor-10 Chism.

Chism with 6 to put the Pats up!



Chism was a monster on that touchdown drive, accounting for 62 of the team's 88 yards on four catches. His first reception on the drive went for 11 yards on a third-and-3, and he followed it up with a 33-yard catch to set the team up at the Minnesota 25. He also had a seven-yard reception when New England was facing a third-and-5.

He was a reliable option for Dobbs on Saturday, and Chism has brought the same fire and playmaking to practice in training camp,. He may have secured his spot on New England's 53-man roster with that second-quarter touchdown.

Chism didn't take the field in the second half, an indication the Patriots' coaching staff had seen enough from the undrafted talent on Saturday. The fact Chism also plays -- and contributes -- on special teams only strengthens his case to make the New England roster.

Over his first six quarters of preseason action, Chism recorded 12 receptions for 121 yards and two touchdowns. He has the attention of David Andrews, who became New England's starting center and won a pair of Super Bowls with the team after he signed as an undrafted free agent.

Nothing brings me joy like watching undrafted guys play their ass off in the preseason and go win themselves a job — David Andrews (@dandrews61) August 16, 2025

Who is Efton Chism?

The Patriots signed Chism out of Eastern Washington, where he set a school record with 120 receptions in 2024. Those receptions went for 1,311 yards and 13 touchdowns, as Chism earned All-Big Sky First Team honors.

A native of Kirkland, Washington, Chism finished his college career with 346 receptions for 3,852 yards and 37 touchdowns for the Eagles.