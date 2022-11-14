'Fix your companies. Or Congress will,' Ed Markey and Elon Musk go after each other on Twitter

BOSTON - Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey is clashing with billionaire Elon Musk and demanding the Twitter CEO fix his companies.

The back and forth is over Twitter's blue checkmark policy for verified accounts that was revised when Musk took over Twitter.

It started when Markey shared a statement and letter sent to Musk last week, calling out how a Washington Post reporter was able to create a user account named the @realEdMarkey, with the Senator's permission, and bought a blue check mark, indicating the account was verified.

Markey wanted an explanation from Twitter on how that could happen and how the social media site is going to prevent it from happening again.

Musk responded to Markey on Twitter, saying "Perhaps it is because your real account sounds like a parody?"

Markey then tweeted back - "One of your companies is under an FTC consent decree. Auto safety watchdog NHTSA is investigating another for killing people. And you're spending your time picking fights online. Fix your companies. Or Congress will."

Musk also owns Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink and The Boring Company.

According to multiple reports, Twitter paused the new blue checkmark policy late last week, days after rolling it out, amid a number of cases where users began impersonating others.