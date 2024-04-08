Video shows heavy traffic in New Hampshire on I-93 North for solar eclipse today

Massive traffic backup in New Hampshire as people head north for solar eclipse

Massive traffic backup in New Hampshire as people head north for solar eclipse

HOOKSETT, N.H. - Heading north for the total solar eclipse? There was a long traffic backup Monday on I-93 North in New Hampshire as drivers come from Massachusetts to get in the path of totality.

SkyEye video showed the slow-going scene around Hooksett after 11 a.m.

New Hampshire issues warning about driving to see eclipse

New Hampshire State Police said Monday that drivers going north are seeing delays on both I-93 and I-89 from Hooksett through Concord.

Last month, the state's Department of Transportation issued a travel advisory ahead of the eclipse, telling drivers to stay on state highways in northern New Hampshire.

"Some secondary highways and local roads were not designed to handle large volumes of traffic, and springtime in the north country can bring frost heaves and very soft shoulders," the department.

Traffic is also expected to be a problem for those leaving New Hampshire after the eclipse.

Where can you see the total solar eclipse in New Hampshire?

Click here for a map and guide to the best places to see the total eclipse in New Hampshire. Drivers will have to get just north of the White Mountains to encounter the path of totality.

Some of the towns set to see a total eclipse include Lancaster, Dixville Notch, Pittsburg and Colebrook.

What time does the eclipse peak in New Hampshire?

In Lancaster, the eclipse will begin at 2:16 p.m. and reach 100% totality at 3:27 p.m. It will end at 4:38 p.m.

The entire event in New Hampshire is two hours and 22 minutes long.