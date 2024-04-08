Today's solar eclipse will be partially visible in Massachusetts. Here's what time and where to watch.

Why eclipse glasses are so important for protecting your eyes

BOSTON - Massachusetts may not be in the path of totality, but the April 8, 2024 solar eclipse will be visible in the Boston area if the cloud forecast cooperates. WBZ meteorologist and executive weather producer Terry Eliasen has everything you need to know about seeing the eclipse in New England, including what time the eclipse starts and when it will peak today.

Where will the solar eclipse be visible in Massachusetts?

Western Massachusetts will be closest to the path of totality that passes through northern Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. But all of the state will experience more than 90% of totality.

If you can't make the trip northward, you should at least step outside close to the peak with some protective eyewear and check things out. It won't be nearly as dramatic as a total eclipse, but it's still a very cool sight.

Will the solar eclipse be visible in Boston?

There will be a slight dimming of the daylight in Boston as the moon covers 93% of the sun at maximum eclipse.

If you're flying into Boston, the FAA has warned that Logan Airport could see delays as a result of eclipse travel.

What time will the solar eclipse start on April 8 in Massachusetts?

In Springfield, the partial eclipse will start at 2:13 p.m. In Worcester, it begins at 2:15 p.m. And in Boston, at 2:16 p.m.

What time will the solar eclipse peak in Massachusetts?

The maximum eclipse in Springfield will occur at 3:27 p.m. In Worcester, it will be at 3:28 p.m. Boston will see the eclipse peak at 3:29 p.m.

When will the solar eclipse end in Massachusetts?

The end of the solar eclipse will come at 4:37 p.m. in Springfield, 4:38 p.m. in Worcester and 4:39 p.m. in Boston.

What is the cloud forecast for Massachusetts during the eclipse?

The forecast had initially been calling for almost completely clear conditions throughout the region, but it now appears there could be some high clouds pushed into New England.

Likely the best viewing in all of New England will be in northern Maine, which is farthest away from potential cloud cover.