Traveling to view the solar eclipse? New Hampshire officials issue warning for drivers

How to get the best view of the solar eclipse on April 8

CONCORD, N.H. – Transportation officials in New Hampshire issued a warning for people planning to travel to the Granite State on April 8 to view the solar eclipse.

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation issued a travel advisory Monday for the upcoming solar event.

Solar eclipse traffic

Officials said they are expecting potentially heavy traffic after the eclipse in Coos County, located in the northern part of New Hampshire.

Drivers are being asked to stay on state highways as they travel to eclipse viewing venues and return home.

"Some secondary highways and local roads were not designed to handle large volumes of traffic, and springtime in the north country can bring frost heaves and very soft shoulders," New Hampshire DOT said in a statement. "Traffic generated by the solar eclipse will impact roads throughout New Hampshire. Please obey all officers assisting with traffic control as well as all signs and traffic control devices. Be prepared for slow travel heading south after the eclipse on Monday evening."

Where to view the solar eclipse

The "path of totality" for the April 8 eclipse includes northern New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine. That term refers to the track across land where the sun will be completely covered by the moon.

People looking to view the eclipse in the path of totality will be driving in or north of Lancaster, New Hampshire, north of Middlebury in Vermont, and from about Rangely to Presque Isle in Maine.