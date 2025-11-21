East Boston intersection causing confusion for drivers: "It's pure chaos"

An intersection in East Boston has become a concern for residents who say the stretch of road is extremely confusing for drivers because one direction has a blinking red light and the other a blinking yellow. In early November, the confusion led to an ugly T-bone accident that was caught on camera.

"You get to that red light that's blinking, and this is a yellow light going this way that's blinking, and no one knows what to do. It's pure chaos," said John Wayman, who has lived in the area for four years. "It's amazing to me that nobody has been killed at this intersection."

The intersection is at the crossing of Bennington Street and Brooks Street. In addition to the confusing light situation, there are often people crossing crosswalks when they don't have a walk sign, and people double park near the intersection.

"Like the Wild West"

"It's already a chaotic area. You have people double parked to begin with," said Wayman. "Cars fly through the intersection. They don't stop. It really is like the Wild West. It's very dangerous."

Intersection of Bennington Street and Brooks Street in East Boston. CBS Boston

The accident on November 10 saw one driver with the blinking red believing they had an opening to go. A driver coming down the yellow had the right of way, but did not proceed with caution. The confusion led to a collision. Drivers say it can be hard to tell if a car is coming down Bennington Street due to people at the crosswalk and a building at the corner.

"I didn't see it and I almost got hit," said Shawn Hickey, a driver who stopped to talk with WBZ-TV after going through the intersection. "You know, that's why I saw you and pulled over."

Like many neighbors in the area, Hickey wishes the city would do something about the lights.

"I just look all three ways and make sure I don't get hit. Hope I don't get hit," said Hickey. "They got to fix it, they got to put something else in there. Make it a regular light."

"Make it a green light over there and a red light over here, and it will solve all of the problems. It's so simple," said Wayman.

WBZ-TV reached out to the city to see what can be done. The Boston Streets Cabinet is working on a statement, but we have yet to receive it. We reached out to City Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata's office. She wasn't available for comment, but her team was aware of the troublesome intersection.