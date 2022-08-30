Watch CBS News
Dunkin' offering free coffee to teachers in Boston, southern NH

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Dunkin' is helping teachers fuel up for the new school year with a free coffee offer.

Educators can get a free medium hot or iced coffee on Thursday, September 1 at participating Dunkin' locations throughout Boston and southern New Hampshire. 

No purchase is necessary, but the offer excludes cold brew coffee.

The Canton-based chain says it's their way of saying "thank you" to teachers who go above and beyond for their students. 

First published on August 30, 2022 / 11:58 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

