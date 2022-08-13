Watch CBS News
Drug bust leads to 4 arrests in Dorchester

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- Four people are facing charges after a drug bust in Boston on Friday afternoon. Police said everyone involved lives together on Page Street in Dorchester. 

After a lengthy investigation, police said officers obtained a search warrant and seized 1,302 grams of heroin, 894 grams of methamphetamine, 396 grams of fentanyl, 230 grams of crack cocaine, 190 grams of powdered cocaine, $11,433 in cash, and other drug distribution accessories. 

Jeiler Guerrero, age 18, Braylin Guerrero, age 21, Justhin Lara-Soto, age 23, and Reynaldo Sarmiento-Crispin, age 27, were arrested. 

Drugs seized by police in Dorchester on Friday.  Boston Police

All four suspects were charged with two counts of trafficking Class A drugs and two counts of trafficking Class B drugs. 

First published on August 13, 2022 / 10:38 AM

