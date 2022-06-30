Drivers preparing for major traffic on way to Cape Cod before Fourth of July weekend

Drivers preparing for major traffic on way to Cape Cod before July 4th weekend

CAPE COD -- Summer travel is in full swing, so is the traffic heading to Cape Cod ahead of this Fourth of July weekend.

It's a brutal ride on any given summer weekend, but before Independence Day, AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire says timing your trip wisely could save you the time, headache. and gas.

"Really try to avoid traveling on Thursday and Friday afternoon and early evening. Either leave early, if it's possible, or postpone your trip until later in the evening," said Maguire.

Friday from 12-9 p.m. is the worst time to travel. Your best bet is to leave before 10 a.m.

On Saturday, avoid that 2-4 p.m. timeframe and try to hit the road either before noon or after dinner.

Gregor McGregor will be one of the roughly 42,000,000 Americans who will get behind the wheel this weekend. But he's heading away from the Cape.

"It's aggravating. Lot of smoke and pollution. And you got to find a place for gas, or food, or a pit stop," said McGregor.

The sky high gas prices aren't deterring folks from traveling, but people are being mindful of how they're getting to their destinations.

"You can't even get over the bridge, so getting around on the bus is just easier. It saves you money," said commuter Mariah Curran.

It's too expensive to fly, but driving isn't much cheaper either.