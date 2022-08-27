Watch CBS News
Driver hospitalized after crash involving MBTA bus, truck

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- A truck driver was hospitalized after a crash involving an MBTA bus on Saturday. It happened near the intersection of Hyde Park Avenue and American Legion Highway in Boston. 

According to the MBTA, a truck backed into the front of an MBTA bus that was stopped at an intersection. No one on the bus was injured. 

The other driver needed medical attention and was transported to a hospital. 

"The investigation remains active," the MBTA said. 

First published on August 27, 2022 / 5:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

