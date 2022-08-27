Driver hospitalized after crash involving MBTA bus, truck
BOSTON -- A truck driver was hospitalized after a crash involving an MBTA bus on Saturday. It happened near the intersection of Hyde Park Avenue and American Legion Highway in Boston.
According to the MBTA, a truck backed into the front of an MBTA bus that was stopped at an intersection. No one on the bus was injured.
The other driver needed medical attention and was transported to a hospital.
"The investigation remains active," the MBTA said.
