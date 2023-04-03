Drinking small amounts of alcohol may not help you live longer

BOSTON — Drinking small amounts of alcohol a day may not help you live longer.

The data has been conflicting on whether drinking alcohol in moderation might actually be good for your heart and your overall health, but this most recent analysis suggests it's not.

Researchers reviewed 107 previous studies involving nearly 5 million participants and found no significant reduction in mortality for drinkers who consumed less than 25 grams of alcohol daily, which is a little less than two standard drinks a day. And they found a significantly higher risk of death among females who drank 25 grams or more of alcohol a day and men who drank 45 grams or more a day.

Researchers say modest drinkers tend to be healthier than people who abstain from alcohol as measured by exercise, diet, weight, dental hygiene, and income which may make it seem like light to moderate drinking may provide a longevity benefit when it really doesn't.