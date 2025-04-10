Massachusetts dress designer worried about tariffs when buying materials overseas

Dress designer from Massachusetts worried material prices could go up due to tariffs

Dress designer from Massachusetts worried material prices could go up due to tariffs

Dress designer from Massachusetts worried material prices could go up due to tariffs

A designer from Massachusetts said she's concerned that the tariff wars between the United States and other countries could make the cost of dresses go up.

Jaclyn Robichaud-Doyle makes dresses in her studio in Lowell. In May, her brand Jack Attackk Clothing celebrated 10 years in business and she's now starting a new bridal brand called Neon and Moonlight. As she expands her business, she's now worried abut tariffs, calling it "the worst case scenario" because she needs to buy most of her materials overseas.

Gets most of her materials overseas

"With textiles, and especially special occasion textiles, there really is nowhere in the United States for us to get these," said Robichaud-Doyle.

Robichaud-Doyle and her business are battle-tested, surviving the pandemic through careful planning and community support. It's an impressive feat for a clothing line she started in her parents' basement.

"I started, much to my parents' chagrin, cutting up my clothes and sewing them back together," said Robichaud-Doyle. "While I was in school, I had the studio in my mom's basement and I started making clothes for clients to help pay for my school supplies."

Robichaud-Doyle has since graduated with a degree from MassArt and worked in some of fashion's most exclusive spaces, including New York Fashion Week.

Supporting small businesses

The May launch date of Neon and Moonlight and her existing business now hang in the balance.

"I've bought enough to keep the prices on those items consistent for the next 12 to 18 months," said Robichaud-Doyle. "That being said, they were still, I believe, a little over a dollar a yard more than what I consistently was paying in the past couple of years."

Robichaud-Doyle said her brand's strong identity, based on inclusive styles, has been foundational to building and keeping a client base. Her casual line carries sizes XS to 5X. And she only releases two lines a year because of all the time she puts in.

"There are ways to support your small business community without spending money," said Robichaud-Doyle. "It is more important than ever to be involved in your local community, your small community, and to make sure that we can give each other that helping hand."