Draymond Green fouls out after lackluster showing in Game 3 of NBA Finals

BOSTON -- Draymond Green entered Game 3 of the NBA Finals with a spotlight on him. Much of that was brought upon by Green himself, which is something that Green tends to thrive on.

But in this case, instead of rising to the occasion, Green mostly wilted in front of 18,000 raucous Boston Celtics fans.

With just over four minutes remaining in the game, amid a mad scramble for a loose ball, Green threw a light shove into Marcus Smart. In doing so, Green picked up his sixth foul of the game. He made his exit to the Warriors' sideline, with a deafening "[bleep] you Draymond" chant raining down on him, while barking his own obscene chants at the officials on the floor.

Immediately after Green fouled out, as he continued to shout from the sideline, Robert Williams threw down a thunderous alley-oop, giving the Celtics a 14-point lead and icing a game that may have already been in hand.

Green's night ended with just two points, four rebounds, three assists, one block, two turnovers and the six personal fouls, as the Celtics won 116-100. The Warriors were outscored by 13 points when Green was on the floor, a stark contrast from his impactful performance one game earlier.

Green really made his mark on the series in Game 2, picking up a technical foul in the first half, barely avoiding a second one and the automatic ejection that would have come with it later in the same quarter, and generally presenting a tremendous annoyance for the Celtics. That included on the court, with his tackle of Grant Williams, his leg placement on Jaylen Brown's face, his drops onto the bodies of Marcus Smart and Al Horford, and his usual aggressive form of defense. It also extended off the court, as Green got himself into a bit of a war of words with Celtics radio color commentator and former Finals MVP Cedric Maxwell.

Green was, naturally, booed lustily by the Boston crowd when he took the floor for Wednesday night's Game 3, as he's quickly become a focal point in this series. It didn't take long for anti-Draymond chants to break out around TD Garden once the game began.

Green had a word or two for Brown after blocking a shot midway through the first quarter, but Brown followed that up by driving around Green for a running lay-in to extend a large Celtics lead.

"Draymond Sucks!" chants after Draymond blocks Jaylen Brown and has some words for him. Brown scores on the ensuing possession.





Green was called for a foul for grabbing Grant Williams on one Celtics possession early in the second quarter, then drew an offensive foul on Williams on the next Boston possession. Williams and Green once again came face-to-face in a mini-showdown of sorts, and it was a moment that looked like an automatic double-technical situation. Alas, just like Green's brief confrontation with Brown in Game 2, no technical foul was assessed.

Draymond Green and Grant Williams exchange words after an illegal screen.

Green actually avoided a foul call when ripping at Jayson Tatum's injured shoulder while trying to fight for a potential rebound off a free throw.

Green picked up his third foul of the game in the opening minutes of the third quarter for belly-flopping on top of Brown after Brown hit the deck to retrieve a loose ball.

Draymond Green ha protestado airadamente porque le han pitado falta tras esta serie de golpes a Jaylen Brown

The rest of his fouls were of the standard variety, but they added up, to the point where the sixth foul felt like an inevitability more than anything. In terms of the overall performance, Green's showing on Wednesday night was the first of its kind.

Draymond Green is the first player to foul out in the NBA Finals with















Now trailing in the series 2-1, Green may be a little quieter in between games. Then again ... he absolutely might get louder.

Either way, Boston fans will likely be ready to offer similar greetings on Friday night in Game 4. Given Green's experience in every environment, he's certainly a candidate to have a proper bounce-back game. The Celtics on the floor and the fans in the stands will be doing their best to try to influence a repeat of Game 3.