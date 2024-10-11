Patriots-Texans predictions: Can Pats pull off an upset in Drake Maye's first start?

What can we expect from Patriots Drake Maye in first career NFL start?

What can we expect from Patriots Drake Maye in first career NFL start?

What can we expect from Patriots Drake Maye in first career NFL start?

FOXBORO -- With Drake Maye set to make his first career start for the Patriots on Sunday, there has been a new sense of optimism and promise in the New England air this week.

The future of Patriots football will be on the field in Week 6. Perhaps we'll see Maye hit fellow rookie Ja'Lynn Polk for several big gains -- and maybe a touchdown or two -- as the New England offense gets a much-needed spark from the rookie QB. And as an added bonus, the team will be in those awesome Pat Patriot uniforms for this weekend's contest.

Unfortunately, the 1-4 Patriots have to take on the 4-1 Houston Texans as they look to snap a four-game losing streak. Houston is one of the best teams in the NFL, has one of the best young quarterbacks in C.J. Stroud, and an imposing defense that can really get after a quarterback.

It's not exactly a recipe for success for a rookie quarterback making their first career start. But this is the NFL, and wild things can happen on Sundays. Will the buzz (and playmaking abilities) from Maye lead the Patriots to a win, or will the Texans be too much for New England to handle? The WBZ sports team doesn't feel great about New England's chances at winning Sunday's clash with the Texans.

Steve Burton: Texans 24, Patriots 17

Drake Maye's first start should spark the offense -- but not enough to beat Houston.

The New England offensive line should be on high alert because the Texans will be coming after the rookie quarterback in full force.

Dan Roche: Texans 28, Patriots 17

I'm excited for Drake Maye's first start and I think we should go into the game looking to see some positive traits. After all, this year's rookie class of quarterbacks (Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix) are 10-5 as starters this season through five weeks. But, I think this might be closer to Williams' Week 2 start vs. Houston when he was 23-of-37 for no touchdowns, a pair of interceptions, and was sacked seven times. (Williams also rushed for 44 yards on five attempts.)

I do believe Maye will be better than that, but it's a tough assignment to go against these Texans in his first career start.

Nick Giovanni: Texans 31, Patriots 17

There's a new sense of optimism in the locker room, and there's about to be a new level of intrigue and excitement in the stands Sunday when Drake Maye takes the field as the Patriots starting quarterback. They're making the switch this week… of all weeks… with the mindset there's no "right time" to make a change.

But, the reality is they're not doing the kid any favors sending him out to debut against the Texans of all teams. I think Maye's going to be more successful pushing the ball down the field and making off-script plays that will make the game fun to watch, but I don't think the Pats are equipped to keep up with C.J. Stroud and the Texans.

The Pats will walk away with their 5th straight loss -- but also some reason for hope.

Joe Weil: Texans 28, Patriots 14

This week against the Texans is not exactly the softest of landings for Drake Maye as a starting NFL quarterback. But then again, Drake Maye is now officially a starting NFL quarterback!

My biggest hope for Maye? Just get out of this game healthy. According to NFL NextGen stats, Houston pressures the quarterback more than any other team in the league (42%), so the Texans are going to be applying a lot of pressure against one of the weakest O-lines in the NFL.

I believe what we'll see offensively from New England will be better than what we saw under Jacoby Brissett, but I think the Texans control this one from roughly start to finish. Houston is without Nico Collins, but they still have enough weapons in Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell to put up some points against the Patriots. The Drake Maye era has officially begun, but it will more than likely start with a loss.

Matthew Geagan: Texans 30, Patriots 20

Drake Maye is going to bring a lot of fun and excitement to the game. He should help the offense move the ball and maybe even find the end zone. Win or lose, the Patriots will be worth talking about come Monday.

But they are not going to be able to keep pace with the Texans on Sunday. C.J. Stroud is the kind of stud the Patriots hope Maye becomes, and will make the plays he needs to in order to leave Foxboro with a win.

Tune in to Patriots-Texans on WBZ-TV -- your television home of the New England Patriots! Pregame coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. with Patriots GameDay (which you can also stream on CBSBoston.com), kickoff is set for 1 p.m., and after the game stick around for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!