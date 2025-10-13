Drake Maye shrugs off MVP talk, says he's focused on winning games for Patriots

Drake Maye has taken his game to a new level, and the New England Patriots quarterback is starting to get recognized as a legitimate MVP candidate. Maye, however, is paying no attention to such chatter.

He's got one focus and one focus only: Winning games for the New England Patriots.

Granted, with each win he plays a part in, the MVP talk will only grow. Maye put together another stellar performance for the Patriots on Sunday in New Orleans, when he threw for 286 yards and three touchdowns in a 25-19 win over the Saints.

Maye finally showed off his long ball in the victory, as he connected with DeMario Douglas for a 53-yard touchdown strike -- the longest touchdown pass of his young career. He didn't turn the ball over either, another big step in his maturity just 19 games into his NFL career.

Through six games this season, Maye has racked up 1,522 passing yards (currently fifth in the NFL) and 10 touchdowns (tied for eighth). He's completed 73.2% of his passes, which is second in the NFL to Jared Goff, who has connected on 75.9% of his passes for the Detroit Lions.

The 23-year-old Maye has led the Patriots to a 4-2 record and the team's first three-game win streak in three years. He looks as comfortable as a ten-year veteran and has been even better when he's had to go off script, which is an incredible sign of his maturation in just his second NFL season.

He's definitely established himself as a Top 10 quarterback in the NFL to start the 2025 season. But Maye pumped the breaks on the MVP talk Monday afternoon.

Drake Maye dismisses MVP talk

Maye is on quite the run for the Patriots at the moment. He's the only Patriots quarterback ever to throw for at least 1,200 yards and complete at least 75% of his passes in a five game span in a single season.

On Sunday, he joined just three other quarterbacks -- Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott, and Dan Marino -- as the only three passers with 200+ passing yards and a 100+ passer rating in five consecutive games at the age 23 or younger.

Is Maye flattered by this MVP chatter, or even giving any thought to possibly being in the conversation? Absolutely not.

"Oh shoot. Nah, I've got a lot of work to do. I think that's a long ways away," Maye told WEEI's Afternoon Show. "Getting some more wins is what I'm focused on. The big thing with that is starting next week at Tennessee, so that's what I'm focused on. That stuff all comes to life when you keep winning games and keep making plays."

Maye will look to keep making plays and win another game for the Patriots on Sunday when New England visits the 1-5 Tennessee Titans.