WATCH: Drake Maye hits DeMario Douglas for longest touchdown of his career early against Saints

Drake Maye and the New England Patriots offense dialed up the deep ball and found the end zone on their first drive against the New Orleans Saints in Week 6.

The Patriots' offense had to respond after the Saints hit the defense for a 53-yard completion on the first play from scrimmage, which set up a 35-yard field goal to give New Orleans an early 3-0 lead. Maye answered with the longest touchdown pass of his young career.

Maye, Douglas connect on 53-yard touchdown vs. Saints

Maye and the New England offense were facing a third-and-9 at their own 36-yard line, when the quarterback went deep and hit on a 53-yard pass of his own. Maye faked a handoff to Rhamondre Stevenson, and then launched a pass downfield to a wide open DeMario Douglas.

Douglas brought in the pass, made a move at the New Orleans 9-yard line completely undress a Saints safety, and then waltzed into the end zone to give the Patriots a 7-3 lead.

Douglas has been doing a lot of blocking for the New England offense, but had only five receptions over the last four weeks. Sunday's first-quarter score was his second touchdown of the season, after he brought in a touchdown in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The reception is a new career-long for Douglas, topping his 42-yard reception against the Dallas Cowboys during the 2023 season.

As for Maye, the 53-yard bomb to Douglas was the longest touchdown of the quarterback's career. His previous career-high was the 40-yard scoring strike he had to Kayshon Boutte last season against the Houston Texans.

Maye and Douglas had an even longer touchdown strike later in the first quarter -- a 61-yarder on a third-and-2 -- but the play was nullified by a controversial offensive pass interference call on Stefon Diggs.