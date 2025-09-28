Patriots Week 4 Ups and Downs: An all-around performance led to blowout win over Panthers

The New England Patriots desperately needed a win on Sunday, and they responded by absolutely whooping the Carolina Panthers to the tune of 42-13. It was New England's highest-scoring game since the 2021 season, and biggest win since 2022.

The Patriots played a near-perfect game against an opponent that was (and is) far from perfect. But after winning just three games at Gillette Stadium over the previous two seasons, and dropping their first two games at home this season, the Patriots needed to get a "W" in front of their home crowd.

The Patriots got an almost perfect game from quarterback Drake Maye, who spread the ball out to just about everyone. Marcus Jones was a weapon on special teams, and the New England defense shut down the Panthers outside of their opening drive and their final drive on the field.

Even the player who didn't shine in the box score made plays on the field. DeMario Douglas didn't record a catch, but the receiver blocked two Panthers defenders on Hunter Henry's third-quarter touchdown, which earned him some praise from head coach Mike Vrabel after the win.

Sunday was one of the best overall wins by the Patriots in a long time. Here are all the Ups, and just a few Downs, from the team's lopsided victory over the Panthers.

UP: Marcus Jones was a weapon

With the Patriots down 6-0, Jones made the aggressive call to field and make a return on a punt he fielded at the New England 12. He chose wisely, as he broke a few tackles and then went untouched into the end zone. His 87-yard score put the Patriots on top, and gave the team the spark it needed the rest of the way.

Jones wasn't done either, as he returned a punt 61 yards in the second quarter to set up another Patriots touchdown. He racked up 167 yards on his three punt returns to set a new single game record for New England.

Vrabel continues to beat the drum that New England's special teams needs to be a weapon to give the Patriots an edge. On Sunday, Jones gave the team a huge boost from the third phase of the game.

UP: Drake Maye's efficiency

Maye missed on his first pass of the afternoon, and then completed eight straight for 95 yards to finish out the first half. He only threw the ball eight times in the second half, but he completed six of them and finished the game 14-of-17 for 203 yards and two touchdowns.

Maye was incredibly efficient on Sunday and took everything the Carolina defense gave him. It led to another mistake-free afternoon for the quarterback.

Maye also had a rushing score in the first half and picked up 11 yards on his three carries.

UP: Stefon Diggs broke out

Maye spread the love on Sunday, but Diggs was his go-to guy with six receptions for 101 yards to lead the team in both categories. Diggs broke out in a big way, as two of his receptions came in must-have situations.

His first came on a third-and-15 on New England's first drive of the second half. Maye found him behind the Carolina defense for a 22-yard pickup to get a fresh set of downs and set up the QB's 31-yard touchdown to Hunter Henry.

Later in the second half, Maye and Diggs connected for a huge 30-yard pickup on A fourth-and-3. A few plays later, Maye hit Mack Hollins in the end zone for a touchdown.

While those two big catches came with the game in hand, it was huge for Diggs. He looked the best he has in a Patriots uniform on Sunday, and looks primed to be a difference-maker for the offense going forward.

UP: Efficient running game for the Patriots

A week after Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled twice and Antonio Gibson also coughed up the football, New England's running backs were excellent on Sunday.

Stevenson was not benched for his Week 3 issues and ran for 38 yards on his nine carries on Sunday, good for a 4.2 yards-per-carry average. He had a big 22-yard run on New England's second possession, one of three big plays on the drive that ended with Maye's rushing touchdown.

Gibson picked up 27 yards and a touchdown on his six carries -- good for an average of 4.5 yards per carry -- and rookie TreVeyon Henderson had 21 yards on his seven carries as he averaged 4.6 yards per attempt. Henderson also found the end zone for the first time of his NFL career in the second quarter.

DOWN: Slow start by Patriots

We have very few complaints after a blowout win. But the Patriots got off to another slow start on Sunday, both on the offensive and defensive side of the ball.

The defense allowed an opening-drive touchdown, with Bryce Young leading Carolina on a seven-play, 76-yard scoring drive to take a 6-0 lead. It was the third time this season a New England opponent has found the end zone to end their first possession.

The offense answered by not answering, going three-and-out. It included Maye missing high on a third-down pass to Kayshon Boutte.

But the defense locked down the rest of the way and the offense scored on three straight drives after the team's slow start, so the Patriots bounced back nicely on Sunday.

DOWN: Patriots penalties

We had another laundry Sunday by New England, as the Pats were hit with seven penalties for 54 yards. The penalties didn't hurt them in Week 4, but they certainly will against much better opposition.