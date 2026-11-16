Drake Maye could be out for the year with an ankle injury. What are the Patriots' quarterback options?

Drake Maye isn't expected back on the field any time soon, and reportedly could miss the rest of the season as the team fears he suffered a fractured ankle. So what does that leave the New England Patriots with at the quarterback position?

With Maye out after suffering an injury on the first drive of the game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday in Munich, Germany, the Patriots now are left with two quarterbacks on the roster.

Who are the Patriots quarterbacks?

Tommy DeVito, who has experience as a starter with the New York Giants, came into the game after Maye was hurt and struggled to find much success. DeVito, who joined the Patriots last season and signed an extension in the offseason, led just one successful drive.

Rookie Behren Morton is the only other quarterback currently on the Patriots roster.

Morton was drafted in the seventh round, 234th overall, in the 2026 NFL Draft out of Texas Tech. He played in three Patriots preseason games, managing 38 completions on 58 attempts. The rookie averaged 106 yards per game in the preseason, throwing one touchdown and two interceptions.

What quarterbacks could the Patriots sign?

There seems to be mixed messaging on if the Patriots will add another quarterback. Head coach Mike Vrabel did not provide additional details about Maye's injury, saying the quarterback was currently on his way back from Germany. The coach did say he would not expect to see Maye on the field when the Patriots play the Chargers after their week off.

Vrabel was asked during his news conference Monday if he expected to bring in another player at the position.

"I don't see that being the case right now. We'll have conversations and discuss it, and look and see," Vrabel said. "Tommy and Behren have been in our system and been working. Behren's been improving, he's been working each week, and I know that if he has to play for us he'll be ready to go. I'm excited for this challenge and I hope that everyone else is. Because that's really where we're at, 5-5 just past the middle of the season. Got a bye, and looking forward to the challenge."

Minutes after those comments, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that during the bye week the team is expected to explore the quarterback market.

According to Schultz, options could include Jimmy Garoppolo, who was drafted by the Patriots and served as the backup to Tom Brady.

Garoppolo, who played under offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, spent the last two years with the Los Angeles Rams as a backup quarterback but is currently a free agent.

One free agent with New England ties is Bailey Zappe, who was on the Jets practice squad entering the season but was later cut.

Another options for the Patriots if they want to add a quarterback would be to sign one from another team's practice squad. That would require the player being added to their 53-man roster.

Will Levis could be an option if the team went in that direction. Levis has starting experience and played for Vrabel with the Tennessee Titans.

The Patriots cannot add any players by trade because the trade deadline passed last week.