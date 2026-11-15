Drake Maye leaves with ankle injury, ruled out for remainder of Patriots game in Germany

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye left Sunday's game in Munich, Germany, after he was hurt on the team's first drive. The team has since ruled him out with an ankle injury.

The Patriots originally said Maye was questionable, but later updated that their star quarterback will not return.

Maye was hurt on third down in the red zone when he was taken down by Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

Hutchinson was also hurt on the play while celebrating.

Broadcast cameras showed Maye walking slowly toward the locker room with members of the training staff.

When New England took the field following a Lions touchdown, backup quarterback Tommy DeVito was on the field. DeVito took the Patriots over midfield, but the drive ended on a sack and the Patriots had to punt.

New England has struggled ever since DeVito took over, punting each drive so far.

No additional details on Maye's injury are currently available.