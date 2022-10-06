Can alcohol lower your immunity? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your COVID questions

BOSTON - Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.

Cindy writes, "I am on day #9 of COVID and still testing positive. Am I still contagious?"

If you're still testing positive 10 days after your first COVID symptoms, even if you're feeling better, you could still be infectious, though it's not completely clear. But you probably should not be in close contact with people who are at high risk, like an elderly relative. And people with severe COVID or those who are immunocompromised could be infectious for a longer period of time and may need to isolate or take precautions for up to 20 days.

An anonymous viewer writes, "My wife and I are thinking about visiting family and recently found out that they have not been vaccinated. I am 83 years old with some cardiac issues. Should we see them?"

There is always a risk you could be exposed to COVID if you are around people who are not vaccinated, but as you know vaccinated people can also get COVID and pass it along, though they're less likely to get very sick from it. I think what is most important is that you and your wife should make sure you are completely up to date on your COVID boosters, including the most recent one tailored against Omicron. You could also ask your family members to test before you arrive as another precaution. And if you develop symptoms, get tested right away and if positive, call your doctor to discuss possible treatment options like Paxlovid or monoclonal antibodies.

Keith says, "One year after having COVID, I have yet to consume even one or two beers or wine for fear of messing up the antibodies. I have heard alcohol drinks can lower one's immunity though. True?"

Light drinking should not have a significant impact on your immunity but more importantly, I would make sure you stay current and up to date on any boosters that become available. Nearly everyone 12 and up should get the most recent booster ahead of cold and flu season before we see a surge in cases. Consult your doctor for more guidance.

Craig writes, "Is it helpful to gargle with mouthwash regularly which '....kills 99% of germs?' Like we were using hand sanitizer 10 times a day last year."

You often catch the coronavirus by inhaling contaminated respiratory droplets so using mouthwash is probably not going to prevent you from getting sick. That said, some dentists' offices are having people swish and spit an iodine solution to kill the virus in the mouth before performing a dental cleaning or exam. And scientists are studying whether nasal rinses can help protect people from developing severe COVID.