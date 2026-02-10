Neiman Marcus is closing its only store left in Massachusetts

Neiman Marcus is closing the last store it has in Massachusetts. Corporate owner Saks Global announced today that the Neiman Marcus at Boston's Copley Place will close.

The luxury retail company is also closing eight Saks Fifth Avenue stores across the country, though Saks Boston in the Prudential Center will stay open. The Wall Street Journal reported that the stores are expected to close in April.

"Saks Global is refining its store footprint to focus on profitable locations with the highest growth potential," the company said in a statement.

Gift cards are no longer being sold at the closing stores. They will only be accepted for 15 days after closing sales officially begin.

Neiman Marcus closed its other remaining Massachusetts location at the Natick Mall in 2021. Saks' parent company acquired Neiman Marcus in 2024 for $2.65 billion.

Saks Global filed for bankruptcy last month. It said at the time that a $1.75 billion financing package would allow it to keep stores open as it undergoes bankruptcy proceedings.

"The Company remains committed to serving customers in markets without a physical presence through its online and remote selling services to deliver the luxury assortments and service they expect no matter how they choose to engage," Saks said.

The past few years have been difficult for department store chains, with several closing in the Boston area. TJ Maxx on Newbury Street closed at the beginning of January. Last year, Nordstrom closed anchor stores at the Northshore Mall in Peabody and the South Shore Plaza in Braintree.