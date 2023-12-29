Dover couple and teenage daughter found dead in home after domestic violence incident

DOVER - Three people were found dead at a home in Dover Thursday night in what investigators said is "a deadly incident of domestic violence."

Police were called to the house on Wilson's Way just before 7:30 p.m. They said a relative of the family stopped by to check on them and called 911.

The Norfolk District Attorney's Office said a man, woman and their teenage daughter were found dead inside the home. Their names have not been made public yet because authorities were still notifying relatives.

No other details have been released at this point in the investigation.

"Although the investigation is at a very preliminary stage, the evidence available at this time does not indicate the involvement of any outside party, but suggests that this is a deadly incident of domestic violence. It is not believed that there is any ongoing danger to the Dover community related to this incident," David Traub, a spokesman for District Attorney Michael Morrissey, said in a statement Friday.