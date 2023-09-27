Douglas Hagerty identified as man accused of brutally attacking Taunton police officers with kinife

TAUNTON – Douglas Hagerty, the man accused of a brutal attack on several Taunton police officers, briefly appeared in court Wednesday morning and was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Five police officers, including the Taunton police chief, were hurt Tuesday night by a knife-wielding suspect they say was later identified as Hagerty.

Police said Hagerty pulled up as officers were performing a traffic stop around 6:45 p.m. on County Street. They say he was told to leave, and a short time later was seen driving eratically.

Hagerty allegedly sped away from police, tried to hit an officer and then crashed into a home on West Britannia Street before running inside. Police chased Hagerty into the house, which is owned by one of his relatives.

Douglas Hagerty. Taunton Police

According to police, Hagerty pulled out a knife, began waving it, and then slashed two officers. Police Chief Ed Walsh, who lives nearby, responded and was subsequently stabbed in the torso.

Walsh used his electronic stun gun to subdue and arrest Hagerty. Walsh was treated and released at Morton Hospital and returned to the scene later in the evening to brief members of the media.

Taunton Police said a total of five officers, including Walsh, were treated for injuries.

One of the officers had serious slash wounds to their neck, face and back. He was taken by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital. A second officer had knife wounds to his arm and two others were treated at an area hospital.

Hagerty was known to police prior to the incident.

The 35-year-old from Taunton is facing several charges, including three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and one count of armed assault with intent to murder.