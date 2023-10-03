Gianni Johnson held on $1 million bail in Dorchester shooting that wounded 5, including 2 children

BOSTON – Gianni Johnson, the man charged in a shooting that wounded five people in Dorchester last month, including two children, is being held on $1 million bail.

Johnson, 24, of Dorchester, was arrested Monday night in connection with the shooting on September 17 outside the Franklin Field housing complex on Ames Street. One of the children who was shot is still in critical condition.

Johnson pleaded not guilty to five counts of assault to murder, unlawful possession of a machine gun and several other gun charges at his arraignment Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court in Dorchester.

Boston Police have also issued a warrant for a second man in the shooting. They described 24-year-old Micah Ennis of South Boston as Black, about 6'2" tall and weighing 280 pounds.

"We commend the cooperation from the residents of our city who are fed up with these reckless acts, and the incredible work and dedication of our Homicide Unit who have been working this case round the clock," Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said in a statement. "We realize this can't erase the pain and suffering of the children and adults who were injured in this outrageous shooting. The Boston Police Department will continue to work to hold all of those responsible accountable for violence in our neighborhoods."

According to Boston police data, the total number of shootings from January 1-October 1 this year is 124. That marks a slight decrease from 2022, when there were 135 shootings during the same time period.

The number of gun arrests in Boston is 408 so far this year, compared to 473 at this time last year.