"Don't attempt": Oak Bluffs police offer warning after car gets stuck in beach sand
BRIMFIELD – It's been a great weekend to head to the beach in New England. Just be careful how you get there.
Oak Bluffs Police shared a photo of a car that became stuck in the sand at Joseph Sylvia State Beach Park, prompting them to issue a friendly warning.
"It is strongly suggested that you don't attempt to drive on soft beach sand in a sedan," police posted.
