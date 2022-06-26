Watch CBS News
"Don't attempt": Oak Bluffs police offer warning after car gets stuck in beach sand

BRIMFIELD – It's been a great weekend to head to the beach in New England. Just be careful how you get there.

Oak Bluffs Police shared a photo of a car that became stuck in the sand at Joseph Sylvia State Beach Park, prompting them to issue a friendly warning.

oak-bluffs-1.jpg
A car stuck in the sand at an Oak Bluffs beach. Oak Bluffs Police

"It is strongly suggested that you don't attempt to drive on soft beach sand in a sedan," police posted.

June 26, 2022

